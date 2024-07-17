Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 80,746 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,419 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 80,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $22,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. 178,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

