Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $23,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,812. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.