Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,747 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.69% of EastGroup Properties worth $59,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 24.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EGP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

EGP traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $188.11. The company had a trading volume of 74,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,347. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

