Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,787 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Royal Gold worth $25,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,133. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

