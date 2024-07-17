RXO (NYSE:RXO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 172,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 682,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get RXO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RXO

RXO Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.22, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 870,000 shares of RXO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $16,982,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,503,202.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,086,936 shares of company stock worth $21,266,689. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco boosted its stake in RXO by 5,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 106,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in RXO by 2,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RXO by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.