Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 4.3%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 188,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 297,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Ryerson Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $817.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Marie Leggio acquired 2,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,984.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 81,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ryerson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,258,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,318,000 after buying an additional 79,139 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,262,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,793,000 after buying an additional 164,447 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 865,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,610,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

