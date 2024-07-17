Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.29.

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

NYSE:RHP opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

In related news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 47,077 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

