Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,082 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $53,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:RHP traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $107.22. 161,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

