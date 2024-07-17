Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.70

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 117097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $31,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,545,000 after purchasing an additional 838,654 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,101,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 778,355 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,592,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,732,000 after buying an additional 762,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,109,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,400,000 after buying an additional 622,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

