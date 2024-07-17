Saga Hits 24 Hour Volume of $67.50 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Saga token can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00002489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Saga has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Saga has a market cap of $159.60 million and $67.50 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,020,195,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,371,517 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,019,994,457 with 97,297,977 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.55566941 USD and is up 17.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $53,886,745.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

