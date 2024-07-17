Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,200 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total value of $1,070,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,745,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $1,076,208.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $1,163,106.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total value of $1,164,324.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,137,906.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,624,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.81.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.2% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.