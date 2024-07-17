Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVRA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Savara by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVRA opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $685.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Savara has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

