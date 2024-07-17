Scholastic (SCHL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $13,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 579,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,410,566.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

