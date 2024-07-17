Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $265.00

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.44), with a volume of 64950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.42).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of £313.26 million, a PE ratio of 671.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 257.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 251.56.
Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
