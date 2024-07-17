Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO remained flat at $48.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. 466,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,819. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

