Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 358,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

