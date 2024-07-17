Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 309,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 301,712 shares.The stock last traded at $81.77 and had previously closed at $82.19.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.