SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SemiLEDs in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. 1,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

