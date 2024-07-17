Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMTC. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

SMTC opened at $36.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after buying an additional 613,274 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 197,595 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

