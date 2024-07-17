Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $215.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,913. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

