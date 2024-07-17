Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New $545,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.58. 1,383,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

