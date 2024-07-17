Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 347 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after buying an additional 162,689 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,007. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.