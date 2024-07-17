Short Interest in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rises By 14.0%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 551,700 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.57. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXDX Free Report ) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

