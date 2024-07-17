Short Interest in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Increases By 9.9%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATNM. Maxim Group increased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 202,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,437. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $219.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.20.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

