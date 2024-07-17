Short Interest in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Increases By 22.7%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 3.8 %

ALSN traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

