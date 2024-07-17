Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Rises By 21.8%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE ARL traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 425.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets' holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

