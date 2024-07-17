Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expands By 15.7%

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.