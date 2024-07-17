Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Decreases By 9.6%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BOSC stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

