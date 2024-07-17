Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rises By 8.7%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $50.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.33. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Our Latest Report on BTAI

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.