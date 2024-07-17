Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rises By 8.7%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,769.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $50.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.33. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

