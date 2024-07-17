Short Interest in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Rises By 16.7%

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. 13,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,278. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $52.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

