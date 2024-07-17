Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Expands By 16.1%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BUI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. 44,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $23.48.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.