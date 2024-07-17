Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Expands By 16.1%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BUI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. 44,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 243,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 43,603 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,728,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 81,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.