Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Rises By 5.1%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAW remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,175. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.