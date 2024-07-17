Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Rises By 5.1%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAW remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,175. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
