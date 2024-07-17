Short Interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Declines By 6.9%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 849,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Booking Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $128.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,990.77. 184,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,454. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,869.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,665.49.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,980.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 999 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,187. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

