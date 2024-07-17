Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Declines By 10.3%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 94.8% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 294,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 143,376 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

BWB traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 67,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,740. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

