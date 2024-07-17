Short Interest in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Declines By 19.4%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castellum by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castellum by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castellum stock remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 62,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -3.38. Castellum has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Castellum ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

