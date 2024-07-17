Short Interest in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Grows By 14.7%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 9.1 %

IPSC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. 117,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,742.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 192,915 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

