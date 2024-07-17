Short Interest in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Increases By 21.4%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17,266.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,849 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,191,000 after acquiring an additional 99,419 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

CINF stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $125.13. 626,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,997. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

