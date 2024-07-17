Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Rises By 15.4%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,300 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 338,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1,464.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

NYSE:CLW traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 145,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $53.77.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

