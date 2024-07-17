Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Rises By 15.2%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CGTX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. 111,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

