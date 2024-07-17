Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Rises By 20.6%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFU. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $6,939,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of MSFU stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. 332,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $54.39.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

