Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Drops By 10.2%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,463,200 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 1,628,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.0 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. 2,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About Dundee Precious Metals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

