Short Interest in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Rises By 5.6%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 398,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $75,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $775,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,656,628.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $75,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,878 shares of company stock valued at $25,562,138. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,640. Enliven Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

