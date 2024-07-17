Short Interest in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Expands By 16.7%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 795.5 days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of FGRRF stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a high-technology company, develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, microcontroller units, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

