Short Interest in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Expands By 16.7%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 795.5 days.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of FGRRF stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.24.
About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.