Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Decreases By 11.1%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. 10,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
