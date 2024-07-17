Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Decreases By 11.1%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. 10,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF ( NASDAQ:CARZ Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.