Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Drops By 17.7%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FUJIFILM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. 36,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,739. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

