Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Drops By 17.7%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FUJIFILM Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. 36,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,739. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About FUJIFILM
