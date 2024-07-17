Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Declines By 13.1%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,050,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 54,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GERN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,004 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth about $333,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Geron by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 196,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Geron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 342,493 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 204,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Geron by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,372,041. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

