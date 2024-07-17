Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Decreases By 16.3%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,187,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 3,807,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.3 days.

Glencore Price Performance

GLCNF traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. Glencore has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.