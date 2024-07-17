Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Decreases By 16.3%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,187,900 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 3,807,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.3 days.
Glencore Price Performance
GLCNF traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. Glencore has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.40.
Glencore Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.