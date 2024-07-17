Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Declines By 5.9%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Greenidge Generation from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, President Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $203,334.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.07% of Greenidge Generation at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GREE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 177,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $9.26.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

