Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Drops By 15.2%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of GUKYF stock remained flat at $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Featured Articles

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

