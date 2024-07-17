Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Drops By 15.2%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of GUKYF stock remained flat at $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Keystone Petroleum
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.