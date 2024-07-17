Short Interest in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Increases By 16.3%

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $77.86. 2,543,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

